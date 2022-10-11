Viral Video: Instagram is full of viral trends and new dance challenges to keep users entertained. One of them is the popular ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’ trend which saw several people including celebrities creating dance reels. Top Indian shuttler PV Sindhu also jumped on the bandwagon and shared a delightful video for her fans. In the video, she is seen dancing to the song “My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds” but with such a Marathi twist. The song version used is “Jiggle Jiggle Thumka Remix – Marathi Style” and the shuttler aced all the steps including the hook step, like a pro. In the video, she sports a lovely peach saree and white shoes. She simply captioned the video as, “Jiggle jiggle.”Also Read - Viral Video: Group Of Men Try To Take Selfie With Tiger In MP Forest Reserve. Here's What Happened Next

PV SINDHU DANCES TO MY MONEY DON’T JIGGLE JIGGLE: WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

Social media users, and especially her fans loved the dance video and showered love on her in the comments section. One user said, "Proud on you… Everyone who make our country great is my inspiration." Another commented, "you have talent and are an inspiration to all, moreover, you are very beautiful." A third said, "Nice to see you like this Akka 😍😍soo funny."

What do you think?