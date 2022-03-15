Viral Video: Instagram is full of fun challenges and dance trends and even celebrities are seen actively seen participating in them. One such celebrity is badminton star PV Sindhu who loves making trending reels. After grooving to Kacha Badam, Sindhu is back with another fun dance video that will surely male you smile. This time, she flaunted her dance moves on Tamil song ‘Mayakirriye’ sung by Anirudh Ravichander.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances to Kacha Badam on Road, Nails The Hook Step | Watch

In a video shared on Instagram, PV Sindhu can be seen acing the hook step to Mayakirriye, the song which has created a lot of buzz on social media. She can be seen dressed in blue denims, a pink jacket and a cap. “Dance is the joy of movement,” she wrote while posting the video. She also added a few hashtags, #livelifetothefullest, #lovethelifeyoulive, and #reelitfeelit.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

The video has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 1 million views and more than 2 lakh likes. Her fans loved the video and were thrilled to see her dancing on a Tamil song. Many expressed their reactions by using fire or heart emoticons.”Hayeeee tamil uh,” wrote one user, while another wrote, ”Love it.”

This is not the first time PV Sindhu has joined a viral dance trend on Instagram. Before this, Sindhu was also filmed dancing to Kacha Badam and Love Nwantinti. The video posted on March 7 has garnered over 3 million views and 4.6 lakh likes.