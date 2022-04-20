PV Sindhu Video: ‘Arabic Kuthu’, the song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer movie ‘Beast’, has taken social media by storm. The popularity of the song has hit the roof and has celebrities from across the fields grooving to its beats. Now, badminton star PV Sindhu has also joined the trend and flaunted her dance moves on the trending song. In the video, Sindhu is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, as she nails the hook step of the song and dances with a smile on her face. She simply captioned it: “Arabic Kuthu.”Also Read - Korea Open: India's Campaign Ends With PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth's Loss in Semifinal

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

The video has gone viral, with more than 150,000 people liking the dance. Many appreciated her dance while others requested her to make more such dance videos. This is not the first time PV Sindhu has joined a viral dance trend on Instagram. Before this, Sindhu was also filmed dancing to Love Nwantiti, Kacha Badam and Tamil song Mayakirriye. Users loved the video and poured praises in the comments section. Many expressed their reactions by using fire or heart emoticons.” One user called her ”Super sindhu”, while another wrote, ”Dance baby dance.” A third wrote, ”Welcome beautiful heroine nice dance.”

See more reactions:

The Tamil chartbuster song, Arabic Kuthu, is from director Nelson Dilipkumar’s action film, Beast, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The song has been sung by Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh Ravichander, and its lyrics have been penned by by Sivakarthikeyan.