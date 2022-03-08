Viral Video: The viral Kacha Badam trend doesn’t need any introduction as it’s all over the internet, making people groove to its peppy beats. The Bengali song has taken the internet by storm and is one of the most popular songs for Instagram reels. Now, badminton star PV Sindhu has become the latest celebrity to join the ‘Kacha Badam’ bandwagon and the video is too cute to miss.Also Read - 'Kacha Badam' Singer Bhuban Badyakar Records New Song After Accident

In a new video, PV Sindhu can be seen dancing to the trending song ‘Kacha Badam’ with her stylized traditional outfit. Sindhu posted a video on her Instagram where she can be seen donning a yellow salwar suit as she nails the hook steps of this viral dance trend. Sindhu uploaded the video with the caption that has two yellow heart emojis and the hashtags #kachabadam #reels #reelitfeelit #gotthemoves.

Watch the video here:

The video posted on March 7 has garnered over 3 million views and 4.6 lakh likes. Users loved the video and poured praises in the comments section. “Its littleee funny😅😅 but cute”, wrote one user, while another user wrote, ”Didi aap kaun se trend me aagayi.” A third wrote, ”’Not only a great player but also a cute dancer.”