Viral Video: Love Or Money? Girl’s Choice Will Rattle Your Brains

The girl used her brains and did not let her feelings overtake her practical approach.

Did the girl make the right choice?

Love Or Money: It is said and believed worldwide that love is much above money and all the luxuries that money can buy. Lovers will not leave each other for the entire wealth of this world and would remain by each other’s side come what may. However, as has been reported, it is not always true and there are people who will happily give up on their love for money. A video going viral on social media shows one person giving up her love for money.

The video shows a girl sitting in a park and a boy asks her to select between her lover and the money he is offering. The girl says that they are in love for five years and it is impossible to leave her lover for money. Then the boy starts taking out wads of money and initially denying money, the girl says that indeed it is money that is much more important than love.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reels Parivaar (@reels_parivaar)

In my honest opinion, the girl used her brains and did not let her feelings overtake her practical approach. Love is for real and there is no denying this fact but what is even more real is that one needs money to sustain life and live a comfortable life with at least the most basic necessities.

And if one desires a luxurious lifestyle then there is absolutely nothing wrong with it because it is the right of everyone.

But the most important thing is that the money has to come from fair means and people should work hard and never indulge in dishonest activities.

