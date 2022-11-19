Viral Video: Python Attacks Leopard Drinking Water From River, Watch What Happens Next

The leopard grabs the python in his teeth without killing him and prepares to take him away by climbing the rocks.

Bagh Aur Sanp Ka Video

Bagh Aur Sanp Ka Video: Seeing animals such as lions, tigers and leopards hunting snakes is a rare sight. A video is going viral where an angry leopard was confronted by a small python. The video was shared on Instagram a few days ago by the user ‘wildlifeanimall’. It is now going viral with thousands of views of likes.

The video shows a leopard drinking water at the bank of a river. He then comes across a fairly small-sized python. The leopard grabs the python in his teeth without killing him and prepares to take him away by climbing the rocks.

While he’s looking for a way through the big rocks, the python which has his head near the leopard’s legs bites him. This makes the leopard angrier and he brutally kills the python in the water, then runs away with the serpent in his mouth.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LEOPARD KILLING SNAKE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlifeanimall (@wildlifeanimall)

A snake should think before attacking a big cat!