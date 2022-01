Kochi: On Sunday night, a huge python was spotted at the the busy Seaport-Airport Road in Kochi’s Kalamassery, bringing traffic to a standstill. According to the New Indian Express, the nearly two-metre-long Indian rock python made its way slowly across the busy stretch near the KSEB office around 11.10pm. Meanwhile, onlookers and passersby took pictures and videos of the snake.Also Read - Viral Video: US Dancing Dad Grooves to Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa', Fans Say 'Come to India' | Watch

A video shows the python slithering through the Seaport-Airport Road as people patiently wait to let it pass. It took around four to five minutes for the snake to cross the road and people waited for it to move off the road. In order to ensure the reptile was not run over by any passing vehicle, a few people also stood in the middle of the road. The python then disappeared into the bushes on the side of the road.

Watch the video here:

Scene at Kochi's Seaport-Airport road Kakkanad signal last night. pic.twitter.com/NdzjL9A5x1 — Rajesh Abraham🇮🇳 (@pendown) January 10, 2022