Azgar Ka Video: Burmese pythons are one of the largest snakes in the world and are best known for the way they catch and eat their food. The serpent uses its sharp rearward-pointing teeth to seize prey, and then coils its body around the animal, squeezing a little tighter with each exhale until the animal suffocates. Unlike many other snake species, pythons don't produce venom as they are constrictors.

A video is going viral on social media that will make your skin crawl. In the clip a huge Burmese python is wrapped tightly around a girl's leg while she's walking. It looks like the girl works at a reptile store. Another employee then comes to help the girl and gets the snake off her leg.

But, the girl is left hopping around the store on one leg as the python took one of her shoes with him. The girl then goes after the snake to retrieve her shoe while hopping on one leg. She gets her sneaker out the serpent's hold and puts it back on. The sight is hilarious as the girl is not afraid of the snake at all but annoyed at him for stealing her shoe.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PYTHON STEALING GIRL’S SHOE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐍Ꮗ Ꭷ Ꮢ Ꮭ Ꮄ ᎧᎦ Ꮥ Ꮑ Ꮧ Ꮶ Ꮛ Ꮥ🐍 (@world_of_snakes_)

Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. “Owwww so cute,” a user commented. “There’s a snake on my boot,” another user wrote, quoting a dialogue from Toy Story. “When you are attached to the person,” another user wrote.