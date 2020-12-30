After a long day’s work, there is nothing that is more relaxing than a good body massage. However, one kind of massage which is being offered at an Egyptian spa will leave you terrified and it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. Also Read - This UP Inspector Catches Snakes & Pythons Too, Says He's Been Never Afraid of Reptiles

Notably, a spa in Cairo is offering a rejuvenating snake massage to its customers wherein live snakes slither on the backs and faces of people looking for relief from pain. This massage parlor uses pythons and over two dozen other types of non-venomous snakes for those wanting an adrenaline-fueled 30-minute session.

In a video shared by Reuters, a masseuse is seen first rubbing oil on the client’s back and then uses a combination of pythons and around 28 different types of non-venomous snakes during the 30-minute massage session. The spa charges around $6 for a 20 or 30 minute session.

Watch the video here:

This massage at a Cairo spa is not for the faint-hearted pic.twitter.com/YWAsHrHn1e — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2020

Spa owner Safwat Sedki told Reuters that the snake massage helps “reduce muscle and joint pain” and also helps improve blood circulation. He however, admitted that initially it was not easy to convince clients for the snake massage, but once they started explaining the benefits, many agreed.

“The use of snakes is a type of massage, and it has two aims, physical and emotional. The physical aim is to improve blood circulation and mental stimulation and the emotional aim is that it releases endorphins that help with the ‘happy hormone’ that helps people regain confidence and strengthen the immune system,” he said.

When asked about this unusual massage, the customers said that the massage gives them a boost of self-confidence, as well as a feeling of total relaxation due to the unusual sensation of snakes on the skin.

“I was nervous at first [and] scared of snakes being on my body. But the fear, anxiety and tension was reduced and the session gave a sense of relaxation as the snakes went over my back and having them there boosted my self-confidence,” Diaa Zein, a client at the spa said.

Will you ever try this massage?