Patna: Amid the ongoing Bihar political crisis, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as NDA's Chief Minister to stake claim to form a new government. It is expected that he will reunite with his friend-turned-foe Lalu Yadav and other left parties in the state to form government again. While the political math and equations changing tumultuously, the internet is nothing but the perfect venue for a meme fest! Soon after the announcement, the internet exploded with memes and jokes, poking fun at Nitish's 'dal-badlu' politics. Now, an old meme has resurfaced on a popular Twitter page called 'Gaya Meme' and netizens just can't keep calm!

The meme features Nitish Kumar and his former foe who now seems to be his friend again and former Chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The fabricated videos of both the political leaders, shaking their heads to the tunes of the popular song ‘Qismat ki hawa’ is the most apt way to describe the current political atmosphere of the state.

See the tweet here:

Notably, this meme dates back to December 2020 but the page has shared yet another hilarious one to describe the political shift of powers, featuring a compilation of some internet content creators. The video is a satirical depiction of the political fate of Nitish Kumar after he changed partners yet again and rushed to Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD.

For the unversed, Nitish Kumar shocked quite many on Tuesday by putting in his papers at the Governor’s house in Patna, making it clear that his alliance with the BJP. After tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister, Nitish addressed the media right outside the Governor’s house and announced that “all his MPs and MLAs reached a consensus” to leave NDA. Ensuing the announcement, Nitish reached Rabri Devi residence and was caught on camera with Tejashwi, hinting at an alliance with his party.

(With ANI inputs)