Viral Video: ‘QR Code’ Mehendi Takes Internet By Storm On Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan Mehendi Video: The video, posted on Instagram by mehendi artist Yash, has gained considerable attention from users on social media.

Viral Video: 'QR Code' Mehendi Takes Internet By Storm On Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters, is being observed across India today with zeal and religious fervour. On this auspicious occasion, girls and women adorn their hands with mehendi before tying the sacred thread of rakhi around their brother’s wrist. Following the ritual of tying the rakhi, brothers often give their sisters gifts or money. A creative and convenient twist to the traditional gift-giving process has surfaced in the form of a viral QR code rakhi. Over the weekend, a popular mehendi artist with the Instagram username @yash_mehndi shared a video that has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

In the video, he demonstrated how he created a QR code design on a woman’s hand. This scannable QR code is designed to lead the person to an online payment service like Paytm.

The idea behind this QR code mehendi was to make it easier for brothers to directly transfer money to their sister’s accounts without giving cash.

Watch The ‘QR Code Mehendi’ Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi by yash (@yash_mehndi)

However, Yash clarified in the caption that the QR code is non-functional and purely created for entertainment purposes. “”It’s just some content I edited. This is a payment transaction screen recording with my mehndi video to make it real. Mehndi QR code cannot be used for payments,” clarified the post.”

The “mind-blowing” video has garnered more than seven hundred thousand likes to date. The video has also prompted Insta users to share their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users praised the idea of ‘QR Code’ mehendi, while others just cracked joked.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“For a moment, I thought what an amazing mehendi artist, then I realized it’s a video,” An Insta user said.

Another individual added, “Haha… truly mind-blowing 😂.”

“Trust me I thought technology m yeh agaya😂😂 bht then reading caption makes me fine,” a user commented.

“So many mehndi artists are posting this reel on their official accounts,” said another user.

QR Code Payments

QR code payments are extensively adopted in India. In February of the previous year, Raju Patel, a beggar from Bihar, gained attention when he abandoned conventional alms-seeking and began using PhonePe, a digital wallet and online payment app, to receive donations. Some found Patel’s innovation intriguing, even dubbing him “India’s first digital beggar.” Yet, others remarked on the limited impact of technology and digital literacy in eradicating poverty.

