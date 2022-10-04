Viral News: Months after celebrated IAS Officer Tina Dabi got married to Dr Pradeep Gawande, her ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan tied the knot with Dr Mehreen Qazi in a dreamy and lavish ceremony. According to reports, the marriage took place in Srinagar on October 1, 2022 in presence of their near and dear ones. Athar had exchanged rings with Dr Mehreen Qazi in July. Athar is originally from Anantnag in Kashmir and has studied electrical engineering from IIT Mandi. While Khan is currently posted in Srinagar as Municipal Commissioner, Mehreen is a doctor by profession, and a native of Srinagar.Also Read - Viral Video: Hyderabad Man Sets Bike on Fire After Police Stop Him For Wrong-Side Driving | Watch

A video was posted from his wedding and captioned as, "Qubool hai' a special song composed for the beautiful wedding ceremony of Athar and Mehreen."

ATHAR AAMIR KHAN GETS MARRIED TO DR MEHREEN QAZI: WATCH VIDEO

Pictures from their mehendi ceremony were also shared on Instagram.

Who is Dr. Mehreen Qazi?

Mehreen, a native of Umar Colony in Srinagar’s Lal Bazar, is currently working at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center in New Delhi. She has an MD (Doctor of Medicine) and attained her degrees in the UK and Germany. Besides, the medico is also active in the fashion industry and quite popular on Instagram with over 319K followers. Dr. Mehreen is very active on social media and keeps delighting her fans by sharing her photos on regular basis.

“Extensive experience in hospital and clinical settings. Strong background working with minority and low-income populations. Experience in diagonsing the disease and providing best medical help. Experts in surgery of trauma patient. Good experience in helping the general surgery. Expert in handling all outpatients & inpatients department,” reads her bio on one of her social media pages.

Tina Dabi and Athar’s divorce

IAS Khan met his ex-wife Tina Dabi when both of them were in Mussorie for IAS training. The couple tied the knot on 7 April, 2018 after dating for 4 years. While Tina Dabi topped the 2015 UPSC exam, Athar stood second on the civil services recruitment exam. However, their marriage was short lived as the couple filed for divorce in a Jaipur court, which was officialised in August 2021. After the divorce was granted, Tina got married to IAS Pradeep Gawande in 2022.