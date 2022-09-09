New Delhi: Queen Elizabeth II, who marked 70 years on the throne this year, was the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history. Queen Elizabeth II. The public’s abiding affection for the queen has helped sustain support for the British monarchy during the scandals. Queen Elizabeth II, mainly known for her polished public demeanor, was also popular for her mischievous sense of humor and a talent for mimicry in private company.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II's Net Worth And Personal Assets: Who Inherits Her Private Wealth

In the wake of her death, people remembered the memorable performance by Queen Elizabeth II in James Bond-themed skit during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. The queen’s star turn in the skit was considered one of the highlights of the opening ceremony of the event.

In the skit, a tuxedo-clad 007 (starring Daniel Craig) strides into Buckingham Palace to escort his VIP guest to the Olympic ceremony. In her acting debut, Queen Elizabeth II swivels around in her desk chair to face the legendary British spy and declares: “Good evening, Mr Bond.” Two of the queen’s corgi dogs also appeared in the clip. Danny Boyle had directed the skit. In an interview in 2013, Danny Boyle said Queen Elizabeth II needed no convincing to appear in the James Bond-themed skit but in fact, she had “volunteered”.

Watch: Queen Elizabeth in James Bond-London Olympics skit

I think Queen Elizabeth had a great sense of humour and she was a good sport. She proved this when she made her grand entrance to the London 2012 Olympics alongside Daniel Craig as James Bond.

This was absolutely magnificent.

Daniel Craig pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Daniel Craig condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said she “leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed”. The Buckingham Palace on Thursday (September 8) announced Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.