Viral Video: As Britain celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared as a hologram waving to the crowds from the Gold State Coach during the London street pageant on Sunday. The 260-year-old carriage, which transported her from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey during the 1953 coronation, also displayed archival footage of the Queen. It was a special moment as the historic Gold State Coach hasn't been seen on the streets of London in over twenty years.

Notably, the 96-year-old monarch, couldn’t attend Sunday’s celebrations in person as she has been troubled by mobility problems, Instead, holograms of the monarch appeared on the windows of the carriage, giving the impression that she was inside, waving to the thousands of spectators lining the streets. According to a release from Buckingham Palace, the Gold State Coach is considered the “iconic figurehead” of the Platinum Paegant, and its historic significance is made clear by its ornate appearance.

Watch the video here:

As promised, the golden coach used for the coronation has a hologram of the queen as she appeared in 1953. #PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/MRJ2KOjF3Z — Autumn Brewington (@Autumnsan1) June 5, 2022

According to a Telegraph report, the technology was designed by London-based Treatment Studio, which usually helps produce special effects for performers including Adele and Sir Elton John. The studio assembled digital screens featuring holograms of the young Queen onto a custom-made steel framework inside the coach.

See picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

On Sunday, thousands of people thronged through central London to witness a colorful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s life and highlighting Britain’s diversity. The parade also featured a cast of 6,000 performers, including dancers and an array of celebrities. Sunday marked the final day of the long holiday weekend honoring the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

In a statement issued shortly after, the monarch said she had been “humbled and deeply touched” by the turnout for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations and “inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days”. “While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family,” she added.