Viral News: Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit Tuesday to a train station in central London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honor. The 96-year-old monarch, who has reduced most of her public engagements, appeared Tuesday at Paddington Station and beamed as she unveiled a plaque stating she officially opened the Elizabeth Line. The new east-west train line is due to open to the public on May 24.Also Read - Queen Elizabeth Gets Her Own Barbie Doll To Celebrate Platinum Jubilee. See Viral Photos

Calling the event “a happy development,” Buckingham Palace said “the organizers were informed of the possibility she may attend.” The queen, who wore a sunshine yellow outfit with matching hat, walked slowly as she toured the station with a cane in hand, and she was seen smiling as she met with train workers. Also Read - Camilla Parker Should Be Queen of Britain When Prince Charles Becomes King, Says Queen Elizabeth II

London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared a video from the Queen’s surprise visit to the subway station on his Twitter. “A fantastic day to unveil the new Elizabeth line with Her Majesty. I can’t wait to see Londoners and visitors alike taking full advantage of this transformative new line next week,” he tweeted. Also Read - Thanks But No: Queen Elizabeth Turns Down Oldie Of The Year Award

Watch the viral video below:

A fantastic day to unveil the new Elizabeth line with Her Majesty. I can’t wait to see Londoners and visitors alike taking full advantage of this transformative new line next week. pic.twitter.com/6jorLCtxlE — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) May 17, 2022

The queen was also given an Oyster card and shown how to use it on a ticket machine. She was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the official visit.

“We’re all incredibly touched and moved and grateful to her Majesty for coming to open the Elizabeth Line today,” Johnson said. “It was fantastic to see her.”

Tuesday’s appearance is the queen’s first one outside the Windsor area, where she resides, since the monarch attended a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip at central London’s Westminster Abbey seven weeks ago.

(With inputs from Associated Press)