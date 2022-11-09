Viral Video: R Ashwin Caught Smelling Jersey During T20 Toss, Cracks Up Harbhajan Singh. See Tweets

The clip even cracked up several cricketers who poked fun at R Ashwin.

VIRAL VIDEO OF R ASHWIN SMELLING HIS JERSEYS

Trending News: India blanked Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday to set up a semifinal clash against England in the T20 World Cup. However, during the toss in the Super 12 T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne, a funny sight was captured in the background while the spotlight was on India captain Rohit Sharma.

India’s star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was caught on camera smelling jerseys to find which one is his. The video soon went viral on Twitter and triggered a laugh riot. The clip even cracked up several cricketers who poked fun at R Ashwin.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF R ASHWIN SMELLING HIS JERSEYS HERE:

This is the right way to find your clothes. 😂 #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/vpF2JjO9C9 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) November 8, 2022

Cricketer Abhinav Mukund tweeted saying, “Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater.”

Ashwin replied to the tweet saying that he was checking the size and smelling the jersey to check for the perfume he wears. Ashwin wrote, “Checked for the sizes to differentiate! Checked if it was initialed Finally checked for the perfume i use Adei cameraman.”

Checked for the sizes to differentiate!❌

Checked if it was initialed❌

Finally 😂😂 checked for the perfume i use✅

😂😂

Adei cameraman 😝😝😝😝 https://t.co/KlysMsbBgy — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 8, 2022

Former cricket legend Harbhajan Singh also found the viral video hilarious and tweeted asking Ashwin what he was smelling. “Ash what are u smelling @ashwinravi99,” Harbhajan tweeted with a bunch of laughing emojis.

India will play England in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul scored blistering half-centuries as India posted 186 for five in their last Group 2 match. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 15, but Rahul carried on to score a 35-ball 51. Suryakumar then blasted an unbeaten 61 from 25 balls to prop up India. Among India bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful with three wickets.