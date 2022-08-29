Viral News: They say love knows no age, race or boundary. Exemplifying the same, a 18-year-old girl recently married a 55-year-old man in Pakistan, leaving both their families stunned. What’s interesting is that music and particularly Bobby Deol’s songs brought the couple close. According to reports, Muskaan (18) lived near the house of Farooq (55). Muskaan loved music and used to croon melodies and in turn Farooq loved her songs. Gradually and eventually, Farooq started going to Muskaan’s house. When Muskaan realised that Farooq likes him, she started throwing him hints like singing Na Milo Humse Zyada, a song from Bobby Deol’s Badal.Also Read - Viral Video: Cobra Climbs on Sleeping Woman, Casually Chills There For An Hour | Watch

Farooq said that Muskaan was the first one to express her love for him. Farooq told that he was very impressed by Muskaan’s singing and that is why he started liking her. Muskaan, meanwhile, said that she was very impressed by Farooq’s style of speaking. Both of them expressed their love for each other, but their families and friends opposed their relationship. However, both of them still got married, going against their parents and society.

Notably, this is Farooq’s first marriage. Muskaan and Farooq said that they love each other very much and are willing to do anything for each other. Farooq says that he is very lucky that he got a girl like Muskaan. Recently, Youtuber and influencer Syed Basit Ali interviewed the “unique couple”, and poured their hearts out while talking of their love story. The video has gone viral and received mixed reactions.

WATCH INTERVIEW OF THE 18-YEAR-OLD GIRL & 55-YEAR-OLD MAN: