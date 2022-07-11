Viral Video: Needless to say, heartwarming and funny clips of animals being all cute and goofy, are loved by everyone on the internet. Now, a rather adorable video of a cute rabbit simply eating leaves has left internet users smiling. In the video, the cute bunny is seen sitting out on the porch and munching on a plant. As the bunny enjoyed the snack, netizens couldn’t stop gushing how adorable the the rabbit looked. A Twitter account called WildAnimals shared the video and wrote, “Lottle Bunny,” with a rabbit emoji and a heart.Also Read - Adorable Puppy Hops Behind Rabbit Thinking He's a Bunny, Viral Video Has 11 Million Views. Watch

The cuteness is stealing hearts on the internet, and the video has amassed 7.3 million views on the internet and more than 1500 retweets. Netizens are going all gaga over the cuteness of the rabbit. One user wrote, “Look at the little bun bun! Perch up here Does me a nom crunch So cute!” Another commented, “Ah this melts my heart I want one.”

wow this bunny is so cute #rabbits https://t.co/30883R8SDF — The future can be expected (@libsm) July 11, 2022

Ah this melts my heart I want one 😩 — Sophie Stokle (@SophieStokle) July 10, 2022

Omggg!! Cutie boo 😚😚😚 — He’s my Teddy Bear 🧸 (@TeddyXTeddie) July 10, 2022

Nothing beats stress like watching animal videos. And that’s the reason, animal videos are the most watched and loved videos on the internet as they brighten our day and fill us with joy and positivity. These cute videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.