Birmingham: In a shocking incident of racism, a woman shouted abuse including the N-word, and spat at a bouncer after she wasn't allowed to go back into a pub. The shocking clip, shared by the victim himself, showed the 24-year-old woman shouting at doorman Tristan Price and calling him the n-word, outside The Figure of Eight pub on Saturday night, after she is denied entry to the venue.

She is heard in the video calling him a “Black ****” and a “f****** ******”. She then spits in the doorman’s direction, while continuing to shout racist abuse.

The victim of the racist abuse, Tristan Price also shared the video and wrote, ”I haven’t been doing security for years like some, but in the short time I’ve been doing it I’ve seen and been through pretty much anything, there is to see and go through whilst doing the job. This, however, is something I, or anyone who looks like me shouldn’t have to go through. There was a time I’d go through things like this and brush it under the carpet but the times are over. Share and find out who this is”.

Watch the video here:

Sharna Walker. Worcester. Racist. In custody as we speak. Sacked from a job. “Black cunt,”nigger”. pic.twitter.com/JGYOKRK4WV — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 24, 2021

Birmingham Police’s Chief Inspector, James Spencer stated: “We’re aware of video showing a woman directing racist abuse at a member of door staff in Broad Street over the weekend. It’s been crimed as a racially aggravated harassment offence and we are investigating. It’s an awful incident and people are understandably disgusted. We are prioritising the investigation. Our city centre police teams have been working hard with local businesses to make the city a safe and enjoyable place to visit.”

After the video went viral, the woman was arrested on Monday on suspicion of racially abusing the pub doorman. At 1 pm on Monday, she handed herself in at a police station and was later released.

The woman later issued an apology on Instagram saying, “I would just like to publicly apologise for the situation that happened at the nightclub and I would like everyone to know that I am infact [sic] not racist at all. I have several black co-workers who I love dearly and have even dated black men.

“I was seriously drunk out of my head that night and upset because I wanted to get into the lounge when I had left my ID in the car which was parked over a mile away. I was in my heels and couldn’t get my ID and clearly look over 18 but was still refused access to the bar which is why I was angry but I understand that doesn’t justify my words.”