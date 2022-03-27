New Delhi: Can you take a guess who is the latest showstopper at Lakme Fashion Weeks 2022? We bet you could not have thought of this. It’s Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and we can’t stop crushing.Also Read - Ola E-scooter Catches Fire in Pune; Company Says, 'Investigating Incident' After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Raghav Chadha turned the showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdev at the Lakme Fashion Show on Sunday. He walked the ramp in black leather pants and jacket over a burgundy high-neck and looked every bit suave.

Some users have tweeted video clips of Chadha doing the ramp in style and they have gone viral ever since. You can also watch the viral video here:

Chadha, one of AAP’s prominent faces, was recently nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha polls 2022. Chadha and four other AAP nominees were elected unopposed on Thursday. At 33, Raghav Chadha is the youngest Rajya Sabha member. Chadha was instrumental in AAP’s victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections, which the party swept by winning 92 of Punjab’s 117 assembly seats.