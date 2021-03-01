Chennai: Taking a break from campaigning for the Tamil Nadu elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen relishing palmyra palm fruit at Achangulam village road while he was on his way to Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district. A video tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Congress shows Rahul Gandhi surrounded by locals, who teach him how to enjoy the refreshing fruit. Called a poor man’s rich fruit, this fleshy fruit also known as ‘Nungu’ is a popular summer delicacy. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi's Viral Photo Reveals His 'Boxer Abs', Netizens Ask For Fitness Tips

Notably, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of palmyra (ice apple) trees. A subspecies of palm, ice apple trees are found in semi-arid tropics of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra. Out of the estimated 8.59 crore of Palmyra in India, about 5.10 crore are in Tamil Nadu, but their numbers have been dwindling, according to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Watch the video of Rahul enjoying the palm fruit:

Pit Stop! Shri @RahulGandhi enjoys a refreshing Palm fruit, locally known as 'Nungu', at Achankulam, Kanyakumari, TN.#TNwithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/p6M9qu6KI6 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2021

Amid his busy campaigning schedule in the state, the Congress leader was also pictured having tender coconut at a roadside shop at Nallurvilakku near Alangulam on the Tirunelveli – Tenkasi road on Sunday. Earlier, a photo of Rahul Gandhi where his abs could be seen through his T-shirt had also gone viral. On February 24, he dived into the sea with fisherman in Kerala’s Kollam where his abs was faintly visible through his wet T-shirt. Twitter users were impressed with his abs and biceps with some people also comparing his body to those of superheroes.

The ex-Congress chief is on a 3-day visit to Tamil Nadu covering Kanyakumari, Thenkasi and Thoothukudi. Notably, Tamil Nadu will witness a single-phased assembly elections this year. The polling in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 6, 2021, and the counting will take place on May 2.