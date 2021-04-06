New Delhi: Ever since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started his campaign for Assembly elections in Kerala, he has been all over the news. Now, another video of him is going viral on social media after he helped a nine-year-old boy come one step closer to his dream of becoming a pilot. Notably, Rahul Gandhi, who was on a two-day campaign visit to the poll-bound state Kerala, met the boy named Advait, at a local tea shop in Keezhurkunnu, in Kannur district on Saturday. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi an Unmarried Trouble Maker, Girls Should Never Bend Down in Front of Him: Former Left MP Stokes Controversy

Impressed by the boy’s proficiency in English and Hindi, Gandhi asked him what he aspired to be when he grew up. The boy reportedly told him, “I want to fly, I dream to become a pilot”, while adding that he has never seen a helicopter from close quarters before.

The next day, Gandhi made arrangements to bring the boy and his father to the Calicut International airport where his chartered flight was kept. He then gave Advaita a tour of the airplane by taking him up to a cockpit, while a female pilot explained the mechanism of flying a plane. While Rahul and the female pilot explain the complexities, the kid listens with undivided attention.

The video was shared by Rahul Gandhi on Instagram with the caption: “No dream is too big. We’ve taken the first step to make Advait’s dream come true. Now it is our duty to create a society and a structure that will give him every opportunity to fly (sic).”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and netizens have praised Rahul Gandhi for making the boy’s day. “Empathy goes a long way to win hearts,” wrote one person in the comments section, while another wrote, ”Such a beautiful mind.”

Here are other reactions:

What did you think of the video?