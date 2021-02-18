On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached poll-bound Puducherry for a two-day visit and interacted with students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women. At the college, he was given a rousing welcome amid loud cheers and smiling faces. Before the interaction, he asked students to not address him as ‘Sir’ and instead call him ‘Rahul,’ while most addressed him as Rahul ‘Anna’ (elder brother). Also Read - 'I Don't Have Anger or Hatred Towards Anybody. I forgive': Rahul Gandhi on Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi

However, what stood out was the super-excited reaction of a student who got extremely emotional on meeting him. Not only did Rahul interact with her, and gave her an autograph but also obliged her with a warm hug. Unable to control her excitement, she even shed a few tears.

The video of their interaction has gone viral on social media. Watch the video here:

Addressing students, Rahul Gandhi said, “If somebody is harassing you, if somebody is not giving you what is your due, you have to face them and challenge them.” When asked what he thinks of patriarchy, Rahul Gandhi responded by saying “I don’t like it”. Meanwhile, Rahul also talked about Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination and said that the killing of his father Rajiv Gandhi brought him pain but he has no anger towards the people responsible.

”I don’t have anger towards anybody. Of course, I lost my father and for me it was a difficult time. It’s like someone has cut your heart out. I felt tremendous pain. But I don’t feel angry. I don’t feel any hatred. I forgive,” the Congress leader said.

The former Congress president also held a number of public meetings in the Union Territory, and interacted with the fishermen community on Wednesday. Gandhi’s Puducherry visit comes amid a potential crisis of numbers for Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s government, which could lose its majority just weeks before elections.

The Union Territory, along with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, will go to the Assembly polls in the next few months.