Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Viral Moments: The seventh day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has seen few headline-worthy moments, some among them being the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi joining the march after a log gap along with her son and Rahul Gandhi tying the shoelaces of his mother. Another such moment was shared by the Congress where Rahul Gandhi can be seen holding former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's hand and making him run with him amid loud cheers by party workers.

In the video, which has now gone viral showed Siddaramaiah surrounded by security and other congress leaders walking next to Rahul Gandhi during the march and suddenly Rahul catches hold of Siddaramaiah and started running. They sprinted for around 18 seconds together. Congress' general secretary in charge (organisation) KC Venugopal can be seen asking them to stop. His act had received a loud cheer from the crowd.

Meanwhile, making a public appearance after a long gap, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka with her presence at the march being viewed in party circles as a major morale booster. Sonia Gandhi, 75, walked besides her son Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya district of Karnataka.

The happy images of the mother and son walking together filled social media spaces.

The Congress also posted a picture of the two on Twitter, and said, “Those shielded by love fear nothing! On the road, marching ahead”.

Another post from the party simply said Ma with a heart and the photograph of Rahul Gandhi tying Sonia Gandhi’s shoelaces.

The picture prompted Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to put out a post in Hindi, which said, “There are blessings even when she breathes, no one can replace a mother as mothers are mothers.”

Sonia Gandhi’s presence appeared to galvanise those participating in the yatra and bystanders alike with security personnel having a tough time taming the crowds that jostled to get a glimpse of the Congress president.

This is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The Congress president had contracted Covid twice and was also hospitalised.