Wayanad: A rather sweet and emotional moment was captured on camera in Kerala’s Wayanad when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met a nurse, who had witnessed his birth 51 years back. Notably, Rajamma Vavathil, one of the nurses who took care of Rahul when he was born on June 19, 1970 met him during his trip to Wayanad earlier this week and a video of their interaction has gone viral on Twitter.Also Read - Newly-Wed Tamil Couple Gets 5 Litres of Petrol as Wedding Gift, Pics Go Viral

Rajamma was on duty at Delhi’s Holy Family Hospital, when Rahul was born and she had even held him in her hands as a newborn. In the video, she calls Rahul his ‘son’ and gifts him a packet of sweets. She then proudly says ,”Nobody gave me permission to give you the sweets. This is my house (she said pointing at her house). I really wanted to meet you. Where are your security people. I want to tell them…He is my son. He was born in front of me. Before you could see him, I saw him.”

The heart warming video of Rajamma expressing her love towards the Congress leader was shared by the Congress party’s Kerala unit on Twitter with the caption, ”The wholesome love and affection from Rajamma Amma who was a nurse at Delhi’s holy family hospital where Shri @RahulGandhi was born”.

Watch the video here:

Later she regretted if any inconvenience was caused to which Rahul Gandhi promptly responded, “No no… no inconvenience.” She further enquired about Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and conveys her regards.

The video has gone viral, and people are touched by the elderly woman’s adorable gesture. One user wrote, ”Aww , the warmth & affection of the lady is touching . To acknowledge it with grace and sincerity is a rare trait.”

Here are other reactions:

Aww , the warmth & affection of the lady is touching . To acknowledge it with grace and sincerity is a rare trait . — Random Guy S Ravichandran (@iid_sp) August 17, 2021

Pure love 💞 and affection from a mother to a son.. what could be better relation then this on earth 💞 — Rajeev Dobriyal (@RajeevDobriyal) August 18, 2021

💌 No words. This is just so authentic & ❤warming — Bismaya INC (@bismay_inc) August 17, 2021

Its from her heart and Rahul also that way. Am no fan of Rahul or a Congress guy these days. Rahul is a very good human being more than a politician. Perhaps after 20 years we may see a more matured straight forward politician in him that will be good for the country. — AK (@tharangam) August 18, 2021

Rahul Gandhi had earlier also met Rajamma in 2019 when he won from Wayanad constituency with a massive victory margin of 4.31 lakh votes.