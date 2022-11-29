Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi Rides Royal Enfield Bike During Bharat Jodo Yatra In MP. Watch

A video of Rahul Gandhi riding the motorcycle was widely shared on social media and has gone viral.

Rahul Gandhi rides Royal Enfield Classic 500 during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Trending News: The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact programme of the Congress, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi is on the seventh day of its Madhya Pradesh leg today. The yatra will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, according to the programme announced by the Congress. The foot march entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 at Bodarli village in Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra.

Earlier on the sixth day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a bicycle briefly. The national party leader was recently also seen riding a Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm during the rally. A video of Rahul Gandhi riding the motorcycle was widely shared on social media and has gone viral. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian National Congress member Srinivas BV with the following caption: “When Rahul Gandhi rode a Bullet…”

It shows Rahul Gandhi riding the Classic 500 bike for a brief period of time. The politician is seen being protected by security officers in front of him, who are trying to keep up with him, as the crowd of people can be seen sprinting around Gandhi. The video has received over 86k views and 11k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF RAHUL GANDHI RIDING ROYAL ENFIELD BIKE DURING BHARAT JODO YATRA HERE:

जब Bullet पर सवार हुए राहुल गांधी जी… pic.twitter.com/utDVEh51RR — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 27, 2022

