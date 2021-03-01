Kanyakumari: Rahul Gandhi is on a roll! After wowing the internet with his abs and biceps, the Congress leader on Monday was seen taking part in a push-up challenge with students of St. Joseph’s Matriculation Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn. Rahul, who is on a three-day tour of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, was asked by Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast, to do 15 push-ups, to which he readily agrees. Showing off his fitness, he completed 15 push-ups in less than a minute amid loud claps and cheers. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Palm Fruit With Locals in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Making the challenge even more demanding, Rahul said, “Now, we make it difficult and try with one hand. He then pulls off a push-up with just one arm, an apparent demonstration of his physical strength. The Wayanad MP also interacted with students, giving them some fitness tips and clicked pictures with them.

Watch the video here:

In a lighter vein, Shri @RahulGandhi takes part in a 'Push up challenge' by Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast.❣️#TNwithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/qZIrCkk5nq — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) March 1, 2021

Not only that, Rahul Gandhi also danced with the students of the school along with AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and PCC Chief KS Alagiri. “PCC president and Dinesh, please come. I am not going down alone. If I am going to look bad, I am going to look bad with other people,” he said before shaking a leg. In the video, he is seen holding the hands of students and other leaders and trying to match the steps, while dancing to the tune of a song sung by a student.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dances with students of St. Joseph's Matriculation Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu during an interaction with them pic.twitter.com/RaSDpuXTqQ — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

On Monday morning, Gandhi was seen relishing palmyra palm fruit at Achangulam village road while he was on his way to Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district. A video tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Congress showed Rahul Gandhi surrounded by locals, who teach him how to enjoy the refreshing fruit.

Earlier, a photo of Rahul Gandhi where his abs could be seen through his T-shirt had gone viral. On February 24, he dived into the sea with fisherman in Kerala’s Kollam where his abs was faintly visible through his wet T-shirt. Twitter users were impressed with his abs and some people had also compared his body to those of superheroes.

Abs of a boxer 👊🏽

Most daring young fit & people’s leader Way to go @RahulGandhi ji pic.twitter.com/E5QVSpTnBZ — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 26, 2021

Notably, Tamil Nadu will witness a single-phased assembly elections this year. The polling in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 6, 2021, and the counting will take place on May 2.