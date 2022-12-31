VIRAL VIDEO: ‘Rainbow’ Dazzles Night Sky In Norway’s Senja | Watch Right Here

It has been shared on social media in video form from Norway and has since gone viral like crazy.

Viral Video: Nature is full of surprises and stunning sights that can overwhelm anyone. Add to it the touch of astronomy and geography and what you get is a pure marvel that can only be created by the combination of terrestrial and extra-terrestrial. There have been numerous folklores about the events that shocked early human beings, like earthquakes, floods, solar eclipses, lunar eclipses, and many others. From being scared of these phenomena, humans have come a long way to study, understand, and explain them with facts and evidence.

One such amazing wonder is “the dance of the northern lights”. To be precise, it is “Northern Lights from the island of Senja in Norway”. It has been shared on social media in video form from Norway and has since gone viral like crazy. The viral video was captured on the island of Senja in Norway. It shows the dance of the northern lights, which are clearly visible at this time of the year. It is said that the best time to witness this enchanting phenomenon is from November to February.

WATCH THE DANCE OF THE NORTHERN LIGHTS HERE

Northern Lights from the island of Senja in Norway.pic.twitter.com/VPg1SBw5sH — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 31, 2022

Indeed, nature is much more complex yet so much more amazing and beautiful than the most sophisticated CGI and VFX can do with all their might.