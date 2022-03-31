Viral Video: Ever since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the world has stood in solidarity with the country, with many individuals and organizations coming together to raise donations for Ukraine. Many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) living in the United States have also contributed to the cause, raising a lot of money. On Sunday, the Gujarati NRIs organised a musical event called Lol Dayro in Atlanta to raise funds for Ukraine and folk singer Geetaben Rabari was star of the show.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls From USA Groove to 'Saami Saami', Rock The Internet With Killer Moves | Watch

As Geetaben performed in front of a huge audience, NRI’s showered heaps of dollars as contributions to Ukraine. Photos of the event show dollar bills strewn around the podium where the singer performed. According to reports, Geetaben managed to raise $300,000 ( ₹2.25 crore) for the people of Ukraine.

”Had a great Lok Dayro show at Atlanta, Georgia, Usa 🇺🇸 for such an interactive live audience. Sharing some spiritual moments with you all,” she captioned the pictures.

See the pictures here:

Watch the video here:

As the pictures went viral, people lauded the singer and appreciated the efforts of the NRI community to help Ukraine. One user wrote, ”Hatsoff to the Gujarati fraternity for having donated so generously.”

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, with 3.5 million already fleeing the country and 6.5 million fleeing their homes, but remaining in Ukraine.