Viral News: It is so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from trees in the southern part of the state, leaving people alarmed. The U.S. National Weather Service Miami-South Florida warned the public on Sunday that immobilised iguanas could fall out of trees due to unusual cold temperatures across the region, Reuters reported.Also Read - Video: It's So Cold in Chicago That Train Tracks Are Being Set On Fire | Here's Why

“Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s (4-9 Celsius). They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” the service said on Twitter.

Jan 30: A cold morning…not as cold as our friends to the north dealing with a blizzard…but we have our own lizards to worry about. Did you really think with the coldest temperatures in over a decade we would not warn you about falling Iguanas? #Iguanas #flwx pic.twitter.com/ornSpetd6a — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 30, 2022

Iguanas often sleep in trees, so when their bodies go dormant, they appear to fall from the sky. The cold-blooded animals can slow down or become immobile when temperatures dip into the 40s, and are known to drop out of trees. Eventually, these creatures mobilize with the warmth of the morning sun and rising temperatures.

Here are some videos and pictures highlighting the strange phenomenon:

It’s raining frozen iguanas in Florida 😳 pic.twitter.com/WIy2O0LdMA — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 31, 2022

In Florida, immobilized iguanas are falling from trees due to cold weather conditions https://t.co/wPtXvCsAuV pic.twitter.com/7OiMSqpcko — Reuters (@Reuters) January 31, 2022

Florida officials warned of "frozen" iguanas falling from trees after temperatures dropped to the 40°s. Iguanas are not native to Florida and were accidentally introduced as stowaways on cargo ships. Officials say cold makes them "lose their functions," but "they are not dead." pic.twitter.com/A273KJsLSB — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 31, 2022

It could rain iguanas in Florida this weekend!🦎🥶 pic.twitter.com/wKedDYiuGW — Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) January 27, 2022

The National Weather Service reported that West Palm Beach hit 37 degrees Fahrenheit (about 3 degrees Celsius), the coldest morning of the past 12 years. Up the East Coast in Vero Beach, the record low was tied at 30 degrees Fahrenheit (about minus 1 degree Celsius), set in 1978.

Zoologist Stacey Cohen, a reptile expert at Palm Beach Zoo in Florida, explained the iguana phenomenon to television station WPBF. “Their bodies basically start to shut down where they lose their functions and so they are up in the trees on the branches sleeping and then because it gets so cold, they lose that ability to hang on and then they do fall out of trees a lot,” Cohen said.

Iguanas are not the only one suffering from the extreme cold. Hundreds of thousands of farmed fish died from thermal shock in a lagoon in northwestern Greece after a heavy snowstorm crippled the country last week.

