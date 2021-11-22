Viral Video: In a bizarre incident caught on camera, an armoured truck in California spilled bags of money onto the road, prompting people to rush and pick up the loose cash. People couldn’t believe their luck after they saw dollar bills strewn on the road and frantically scrambled to collect it. The incident happened on a busy Southern California on November 19, when bags of cash were sent flying onto Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, according to ABC10 News. Notably, the truck had been headed from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp when one of its doors popped open and d bags of cash fell out.Also Read - Thief Touches Lord Hanuman's Feet Before Stealing Temple Cash Box in Maharashtra's Thane | Watch

The video was shared by a popular Instagram influencer Demi Bagby, who narrated what was going on in front of her. The video showed several people getting off their vehicles and collecting cash, while others were seen shouting and rejoicing.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen. Someone dropped money all over the freeway. San Diego and shut, literally it has shut down,” she says in the video.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the local police department has warned people of strict action if the stolen cash was not immediately returned. Two people have also been arrested in connection with the case. However, there were also many who returned the money they collected.

”There is a lot of video evidence of people picking up the cash, so we are going to be following up on every lead that we have. We did arrest two suspects on the scene. Those two suspects accidentally locked their car so it was blocking lanes of traffic, so they were still here when officers got here,” said California Highway Patrol Sergeant Curtis Martin.

“If you stop to pick up money, as many people as videoed the scene, you can possibly be facing charges,” Officer Jim Bettencourt told The San Diego Union Tribune.