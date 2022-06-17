Viral News: A shocking video has surfaced on social media where two women belonging to a crorepati family engaged in such an aggressive fight that they fell into a drain. The fight broke out between the two sisters-in-law over a property dispute in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.Also Read - Viral Video Of Clouds Moving Like a Huge Tsunami Wave Leaves Netizens Baffled. Watch

Even after falling into the nala, the devrani-jethani continued to throw punches and pull each other’s hair. A lot of people could be seen gathered around the drain watching the two women fight. Instead of intervening, other family members also jumped into drain to join the fight. Also Read - Viral Video: 64-Year-Old Kerala Man Juggles Football Like A Pro, Leaves The Internet Impressed | Watch

The fight turned intense when a woman jumped into the drain and started punching one of the sisters-in-law. To defend her, a man jumped on the women and held the woman who jumped in last by her neck. Watching the man hit the woman, the people gathered around told him to stop.

Watch the viral video below:

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, a property dispute had been going on for a long time between petrol pump owner Narendra Kumawat and his deceased brother’s family.

Sangeeta Kumawat, the deceased brother’s widow reached the petrol pump with her maternal family and started fighting with Narendra Kumawat’s family members around 6 pm on Thursday, the report said.

In the end, the police were called to the scene and stopped their fight. The SHO said Narendra Kumar and Sangeeta Kumawat have filed complaints of physical assaults, harassment and vandalism against each other.