Barmer: It’s the wedding season and many interesting, funny and bizarre incidents are coming to the fore. In an unusual incident reported from Rajasthan’s Barmer, a bride made headlines after she arrived at her in-laws place in a helicopter. According to Times of India, a Dalit family in Barmer district hired a private helicopter to bring their daughter-in-law home for the first time.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Kiss Like Crazy On The Mandap. Internet Says Haye Rabba

Notably, Tarun Meghwal got married to Dhiya at Bidhanion ki Dhani near the border in Barmer district on December 14. The newly married couple reached Jasedhar Dham in Barmer city in a helicopter the following day, much to the amusement of the local residents who thronged to see the unusual sight. The crowd went of control and cops had to be called to control them.

Watch the video here

According to a Free Press Journal report, Dalit grooms in the vicinity are threatened and beaten for riding a horse even on special days. So, the family explored another alternative and hired a helicopter.

However, the first helicopter that her in-laws had booked refused at the last moment, so they shelled out an extra Rs 1 lakh to fulfil her mother-in-law’s dream to bring daughter in law home in a copter.

A retired teacher said though the community is very poor in the village but the way the bride was brought to the village in a helicopter is admirable.