Mumbai: If you are a street food lover in Mumbai, you must have come across the famous ‘Muttu Dosa Corner’ which serves delicious Masala Dosa and Mysore Masala Dosa. However, it is not just the taste that attracts customers, but also the unique swag of the owner while serving the dosa. Inspired from South Indian superstar Rajinikath, the owner of the stall can be seen preparing one dosa after another in a mind-blowing speed. The owner Muthu, is such a big fan of Thailava that his dosas are now famously known as ‘Rajinikanth-style’ dosa. Also Read - Tried This Viral Flying Dosa Yet? This Street Vendor Has Stunned Netizens With His Unique Style of Making Dosa

A Facebook group called ‘Street Food Recipes’ uploaded the video of the entire dosa-making and serving process, which is being shared extensively and winning hearts online. Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and has amassed more than 103 K shares and over 20,000 comments.

One of the comments on the video read, ”The best dosa one can have and Muthu uncle makes them delicious with a smile always on his face…been having them since childhood and still searching a hotel or place which can serve better dosas than him!” while someone else commented, ”Yummy yum. Very nice showmanship with the sliding of the plates.Well done.”

If you are tempted to try this dosa, you can head to Muttu Dosa Corner at Hindmata in Dadar.

Recently, another similar clip of a Mumbai owner and his unique way of serving the popular South Indian dish had gone viral. Called the ‘flying dosa’, the man is seen flipping the cooked dosas high up in the air and each dosa lands precisely on a plate, without fail!