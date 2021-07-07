Viral Video: There can be thousands of Rajinikanth look-alikes, but just one Thailava! Not everyone can carry the same swag or style like the South superstar ior act like him. Recently, a video of Rajinikanth’s duplicate went viral, wherein he tries to pull off a stunt but fails miserably and ends up falling on the stage.Also Read - Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh To Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund For Fight Against COVID-19

In the video going viral on the internet, a person dressed up like superstar Rajinikanth can be seen on a stage, perhaps during some function or wedding. Mimicking the mannerisms of the superstar, he tries to imitate an action sequence and hits a chair which breaks with the force. Meanwhile, his leg gets stuck in the chair and he falls off the stage along with it.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

As soon as he fell, the people present on the stage try to hold him up, but in vain .It’s now known where the incident is from, but the video has gone viral and is making people laugh. Most of the people commented on the video using laughing emojis, with some calling him ‘Sasta Rajinikanth.’

However, jokes apart, we hope that he is doing well, and didn’t injure himself in the process.