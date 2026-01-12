Home

Viral video: Raghav Chadha becomes Blinkit delivery agent, internet asks, ‘Is Parineeti giving filmy ideas?’

AAP leader Raghav Chadha becomes a delivery agent in the viral video. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: x/raghav_chadha (videograb)

Viral news: After constantly raising his voice against the low-pay work of the quick delivery platforms, the Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has stepped out on the road, living the life of a Blinkit delivery agent. The viral video shows him dressed as a delivery agent, with the yellow jacket of ‘Blinkit’. The video has grabbed immense online attention. Many people are joking about whether he’s getting such filmy ideas from his wife, Parineeti Chopra. You can watch the viral video here.

Raghav Chadha lives a Blinkit delivery agent’s life for a day

The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha wore the Blinkit delivery agent’s uniform. After wearing the yellow Blinkit jacket and handling the box, he sat beside another delivery agent. They both went to the store, collected the order, and moved to a house with the help of a lift. The video ended at a cliffhanger when the doorbell of the house rang, with the message, “Stay tuned.”

Viral video of Raghav Chadha living a delivery agent’s life

Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/exGBNFGD3T — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 12, 2026

Raghav Chadha posted the video on his X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption, “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned!”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user appreciated the effort and wrote, “Wow! A politician who really looks at the issues on the ground up close and personal and speaks up for it, raises at the right platforms. Commendable,” and another hilariously joked, “Is Parineeti giving you these filmy ideas?”

