Home

Viral

Ram And Bull Set For Head Bump But Something Unexpected Happens: Watch

Ram And Bull Set For Head Bump But Something Unexpected Happens: Watch

They fight to show their dominance and to win.

A young bull and a big ram challenge each other.

Viral Video: Conflicts are everywhere since time immemorial and they are an everyday occurrence. Whether it is between two individuals or groups, gangs, business houses, conglomerates, or two countries. The same applies to the animal world, where not only animals but birds and reptiles too. They fight to show their dominance and to win over the herd, pack, flock, or pride, as the case might be.

Two animals are very famous for their peculiar style of fighting, the bulls and goats (let’s add the ram too since they too are hooved animals). Bulls, goats, and rams often get into conflicts within their species. A bull fights with a bull, a goat with a goat, and a ram with a ram. They fight by locking horns and banging their heads against each other’s heads. The video that we are sharing with you shows a fight between a young bull and a big ram who challenge each other in an open field. The ram takes several steps backwards and charges towards the bull.

You may like to read

To know what happens next you have to see the video.

The video is shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden @buitengebieden with the caption, “Cutest fight ever.. 😊.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

If only conflicts could be resolved like this. What is your feedback about this? Please do share!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.