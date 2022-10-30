Viral video: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Ramvriksha Sada from Alauli in Khagaria is touted as the “poorest MLA in the Bihar Assembly” and according to his election affidavit, his total movable and immovable assets are only Rs 70 thousand.Also Read - Gas Cylinder Explodes During Chhath Puja In Bihar's Aurangabad; 30 Injured, Many Critical

He lives in a two-room home in his village Raun in the Khagaria district that was built under the Indira Awas Yojana in 2004. Also Read - Delhi Doctors Remove 'Coconut-Sized' Tumour From Bihar Patient's Thyroid Gland

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Wednesday handed over the keys of his government accommodation in Patna to Ramvriksha Sada who received the possession of this house as part of the state government’s housing project for legislators. Also Read - Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Might Not Campaign For By-Polls Next Week, Says Still Recovering From Boat Injuries

As soon as he received the keys from the chief minister, he burst into tears. He also was seen touching the CM’s feet and saying that a poor person getting a house was “no less than Diwali”.

WATCH VIDEO

सरकारी आवास मिलते ही ये विधायक फफक-फफक कर क्यों रोने लगा? | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/CqGFUX9Xvf — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 27, 2022

Ramvriksha Sada belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) Mushahar community and now has the keys to the seven-room three-storey building at Patna’s Bir Chand Patel Path, which is close to the Bihar legislature.

“I became emotional after getting the keys to the government house in the heart of the state capital because I never dreamt of living in such a house. I meant it when I said that every time a poor person gets something beyond his expectation it is Diwali for him,” said Sada while talking to The Indian Express on Friday.