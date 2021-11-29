While you might have seen Alia Bhatt’s amazing Sabyasachi lehenga that she wore for Diwali celebrations, you probably missed the moment her fiance Ranbir Kapoor kicked the same lehenga. That’s because the video recently went viral and netizens have a lot to say about it.Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Tap Their Feet To ‘Brown Munde’ At AP Dhillon’s Concert In Gurugram | Watch

Alia Bhatt's Diwali look where she was dressed in a printed purple lehenga was loved by netizens a lot. Now they are giving their beloved actor some dating advice after seeing how Ranbir apparently treated her in a 'disrespectful' way at the party.

The video uploaded on YouTube, which now has more than 7 million views, shows Alia going down the stairs in the beautiful lehenga. While it took a few seconds for Alia to descend from the stairs in her heavy Indian outfit and heels, Ranbir seemed impatient to go down the stairs and pushed the lower part of the lehenga that was trailing behind her with his foot.

While it was only for a split second, netizens caught how Ranbir ‘kicked’ Alia’s lehenga and bashed him for his behaviour. After this, the couple posed for the paparazzi and netizens noticed that while Alia looked happy and super into Ranbir, he didn’t even smile or look affectionately towards her.

People flooded the comments of the video with dating advice for Alia that she should dump Ranbir as she deserves a guy who treats her better than him. Netizens also compared Ranbir’s behaviour with that of Ranveer Singh and said that he would never treat his wife Deepika Padukone this way. Here are some of the top comments from the video: