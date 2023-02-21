Home

Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following and this latest video is proof! The actor is all set to bring back his witty charm on the big screen with ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.’ Ranbir Kapoor hosted an event in Delhi to promote his upcoming rom-com where he was mobbed by a fan on stage. The actor has received accolades for keeping his composure during the fan encounter event ever since the video went viral. In the viral video, a fan stepped onto the stage and ran toward Ranbir Kapoor. The fan, unexpectedly, gave him a hug from behind. Ranbir, who was caught off guard by the gesture, immediately regained his composure and reciprocated the hug. The stage security ran to pull the fan. Ranbir Kapoor hugged his fan before letting her go.

Several Ranbir Kapoor fan pages have shared the video and one of them captioned it, “Get yourself an idol who treats his fans like the way Ranbir Kapoor does ❤️#RanbirKapoor.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Get yourself an idol who treats his fans like the way Ranbir Kapoor does ❤️#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/zsC1CIwHav — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 18, 2023

The video went viral in no time and netizens began to laud the actor for maintaining his composure during the shocking incident. Ranbir Kapoor’s fans also thought that the fan’s gesture was inappropriate and a total breach of his privacy. One of the users wrote, “he really is just the absolute sweetest ❤️ (but people, pls don’t do this, it’s not okay).” Another user wrote, “Most humble actor.” The third one said, “One of the main reasons why I am his fan,the way he treats his fans no matter what.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

This man is Gem ❤️ https://t.co/8vaw81urBH — Makkarᵈʰᵃᵐᵃᵏᵃ (@kapooorlegacy) February 18, 2023

Love the way he hugged him

Why not me https://t.co/5gev5kYMI9 — (@badtamizdill) February 19, 2023

So in love with this video. Don’t know how many times I have watched it❤ https://t.co/QwgFsfZjDq — ‘s kajal (@Gangustann) February 20, 2023

That’s harrassment, wtf!!! Ranbir could have reacted harshly and I wouldn’t have judged him https://t.co/gWVTCYQ3E1 — janvi❣ (@gumrahaikoi) February 20, 2023

Fans shd knw where to draw the line n shd respect celeb’s personal space. This is not the correct way to greet them. Many are not comfortable Ranbir was still so respectful. Aise jump karneki Kya jaroorat hai acche se hug nahin kar sakte? N his security shd be fired https://t.co/6J0yYXoR8y — Nupur (@DrNupurrk) February 20, 2023

okay ever heard the term boundaries?? whats going on with people? https://t.co/cfJJ0HTMVx — kay (@karaokekayy) February 20, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor’s viral video on Twitter has 23.9K views, over 300 retweets and 800 plus likes.

