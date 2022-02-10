Viral Video: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a roaring success in India and has managed to impress one and all with its rousing dialogues and catchy songs. It seems unlikely that the craze for the movie is going to die down any time soon. Now, Internet sensation Ranu Mondal has become the latest to join the dozens of actors and influencers who have been making reel videos on Pushpa song Srivalli. In the video, Mondal can be seen holding a stick in her hands and tries to recreate the hook step of the song Srivalli but doesn’t quite get the steps right.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Imitates Allu Arjun's Hook Step From Srivalli Song, People Call Her a Cutie | Watch

The video was shared on YouTube on February 4 and has over 7 lakh views with the caption that reads, ”Ranu mandal in srivalli song.”

Watch the video here:

While some appreciated her for the effort, many trolled and made fun of her. One user wrote, ”Yeh dance kar rahi hai yah fir majak kar rahi hia pata hi nahi chalta . Oo didi tumse na ho payega.” Another wrote, ”Yeh famous hone ke liye kuchh bhi karegi ranu mandal”

For the unversed, Ranu Mondal became an internet sensation after Atindra Chakraborty, a young engineer spotted her singing the 1972 song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma at the Ranaghat Railway Station in West Bengal. After becoming an overnight viral sensation, she even sang a couple of songs for Himesh Reshammiya’s film Happy Hardy and Heer. After being in the limelight for quite some time, Mondal was furiously trolled for forgetting lyrics on stage, for misbehaving with fans and also for a heavy make-up viral image of hers. Soon after, Mondal faded from people’s memory.