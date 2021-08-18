Viral Video: Ever since Sahdev Dirdo sang ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’, the quirky song has been on everyone’s lips, catapulting the 10-year-old boy into instant limelight. The video has triggered a barrage of hilarious memes and funny renditions, with even TV celebrities participating in the trend. Now, Ranu Mondal, who had previously gone viral for her beautiful voice, has also joined the Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend.Also Read - Did MG Hector Gift 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' Boy Sahdev Dirdo a Car Worth Rs 23 Lakhs? Here's the Truth

Notably, Mondal had become an overnight sensation after singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at West Bengal’s Ranaghat railway station. Both their stories are quite similar as Ranu also became a star overnight after her video went viral in 2019. Now, an a new video shared on Instagram, Ranu Mondal can be seen singing the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ in her own soulful voice and in a different style, which is becoming viral on the internet.

The song was first shared by an Instagram account called Sacred Adda wherein a person can be seen recording and singing the song along Mondal.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacred Adda (@sacredadda)

The video is going viral, and people are happy to see Mondal back on the internet. Many shared love and laugh emojis, reacting to the video.

Notably, after being in the limelight for quite some time, Mondal was furiously trolled for forgetting lyrics on stage, for misbehaving with fans and also for a heavy make-up viral image of hers. Soon after, Mondal faded from people’s memory. It was also previously reported that she is planning a comeback with her latest project, an online concert with popular Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi.

However, she is trending again, thanks to ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’.