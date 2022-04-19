Viral Video: Internet sensation Ranu Mondal is back with another singing video and this time, she has collaborated with Bangladeshi superstar Hero Alom. A few days back, Alom shared a video from the recording session of their song Tumi Chara Ami, which has gone viral on YouTube. According to a report by India Today, Hero Alom, a popular figure in Bangladesh had announced about his collaboration with Ranu Mondal in November last year. The video shared on YouTube by Alom shows the dynamic duo recording their first song together, in a recording studio. Both the singers are dressed in red attires and are all smiles as they sing the melodious song together.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Meets Her Dadi Before Going to Sasural, Video Will Make You Emotional | Watch

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral, and people are happy to see Mondal back on the internet. Many posted congratulatory and encouraging messages, while some as usual trolled her.

One user wrote, ”What the people of Bengal have been waiting for for so long has now been fulfilled,” while another said, ”Only Hero Alam can make the impossible possible! Go ahead Hero Alam and his team !!!” A third said, ”Ranu Mandal looks very beautiful with Hero Alam. I urge them to keep this bond intact by marrying them.”