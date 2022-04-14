Viral News: Internet sensation Ranu Mondal is back with another singing video and this time she sang the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam, again. Her video where she sang Kacha Badam went viral in January and she was heavily trolled for her singing.Also Read - Viral Video: Ranu Mondal Dances to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli, Fails to Get The Steps Right | Watch

The latest video shows Ranu dressed as a Bengali bride where is wearing a red saree and gold jewelry. The video that surfaced on Facebook and YouTube shows her singing the song with a huge smile on her face. Also Read - Viral Video: Ranu Mondal Sings Kacha Badam Song, Netizens Are Not Impressed. Watch

Ranu Mondal became an overnight internet star after a video of her singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral. The song Kacha Badam was sung by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal. Many influencers and celebs have made reels while dancing on the super viral song. Also Read - Viral Video: Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal Sings Viral Sri Lankan Song 'Manike Mage Hithe' | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

What do you of the video?