Internet sensation Ranu Mondal is the latest to join the dozens of influencers who have been making videos using the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam. Ranu Mondal shot to fame after a video of her singing the 1972 song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went crazy viral in August 2019. She was spotted by Atindra Chakraborty, a young engineer at the Ranaghat Railway Station in West Bengal. After becoming an overnight viral sensation, she even sang a couple of songs for Himesh Reshammiya's film Happy Hardy and Heer.

An Instagram user reshared the video Ranu Mondal singing the Kacha Badam song. She was seen wearing a purple jacket and even gave a few touches of her own to the trending song. The video shared by the user 'Shiney_girl78' has received over 56,000 views and 1,500 likes so far.

Netizens flooded the comments with laughing emojis, mocking Ranu Mondal for her ‘off-key singing’ and ‘ruining’ the Kacha Badam song. Many netizens commented asking, “Yeh Kya Tha?!” Here are some of the comments by the unimpressed netizens:

Kacha Badam, sung by peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal, has taken the internet by storm. Instagram influencers from around the world are making dance videos on the viral song. Here’s the rap version of the song, featuring rapper Ron-E and the peanut seller himself, that has 22 million views here: