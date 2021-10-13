Nabrangpur: A village in Odisha has become talk of the town after a cow gave birth to a rare calf with two heads and three eyes during the ongoing Navratri. Notably, the rare calf was born at the home of Dhaniram, a farmer of Bijapur village of kumuli panchayat in Nabrangpur District, according to a India Today report. As expected, the calf quickly became the centre of attraction with people thronging to see it. People have also started worshipping the animal as an avatar of Maa Durga, because it was born during Navratri.Also Read - Buffalo Gives Birth to a Rare Calf With 2 Heads & 4 Eyes in Rajasthan, Villagers Throng to See It

A video of the rare calf has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

People in the locality of Bijapara village have begun worshipping a two headed calf as #Durga Avatar

After it was born with two heads and three eyes on the occasion of #Navratri to a farmer in Odisha's Nabrangpur District. #DurgaPuja @aajtak @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/tz9i9mpJ0O — Suffian सूफ़ियान سفیان (@iamsuffian) October 12, 2021

The cow was bought by the farmer two years ago and she was pregnant recently. When the cow went into labor and was having some trouble delivering, Dhaniram examined her and realized the calf was born with two heads and three eyes. He also said he is facing difficulty as the cow is not being able to feed the baby calf.

“The calf is having trouble drinking milk from its mother, so we have to purchase milk from outside and feed her,” Dhaniram’s son told India Today. The owner is now feeding the calf with packet of milk from the market.

In a similar case a few months back, a cow gave birth to a rare two-headed calf with two mouths, two ears and four eyes in a village in Chandauli’s district in Uttar Pradesh. According to veterinary doctors, such a thing happens due to abnormal development of cells during the development of the embryo.

Dr Satya Prakash Pandey, Chief Veterinary Officer of Chandauli, said that this is not a divine miracle and explained, “During the development of the fetus in the womb, cells divide into many parts and during this process sometimes there is an additional development of cells. This is why two heads form.”