Hyderabad: Not just Bengaluru, Hyderabad too has been battered by heavy rains in the past few days. Rains finally receded in Hyderabad on Monday, after a heavy downpour for over three days. It’s not surprising that fishes have also been spotted in the floodwaters. Recently, a local woman caught a rare devil fish in the waterlogged area. A video doing the rou ds on social media shows a woman from the locality holding a suckermouth catfish, also known as the rare devil fish in her bare hands. Meanwhile, a lot of locals gather there to get a glimpse of the rare creature. It is also being said that some locals also suspect that it may have fallen from the sky during the rains on Monday, India Today reported.Also Read - After Double Rainbow, Rays of Sun Shine on Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin | See Viral Photo

The report further says that the fish, which is uncommon in Telangana, has also been spotted in the state’s waterbodies previously as well. As the name suggests, the devil fish is known to attack and devour other varieties of fish and is especially disliked by commercial fishermen because it causes losses.

WOMAN CATCHES RARE DEVIL FISH: WATCH VIDEO

The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) in a new forecast said that a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers will be seen till Friday, September 16.

