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Viral video: Rare elephant trunk-like waterspout appears over sea in Odisha, stuns tourists

Viral video: Rare elephant trunk-like waterspout appears over sea in Odisha, stuns tourists

Locals and tourists witnessed a rare waterspout near Astaranga coast in Odisha, as a funnel-shaped cloud descended over the sea and formed a swirling vortex.

Viral video: Rare elephant trunk-like waterspout appears over sea in Odisha, stuns tourists | Image: X

A Rare Elephant Trunk-Like Waterspout Emerges From The Sea: Saturday became a memorable day for tourists who visited Astaranga Beach as they witnessed a natural phenomenon formed off the Astaranga coast that looked straight out of a disaster movie. Dark clouds gathered over the sea and shadowed it, then a long, elephant-trunk-like funnel descended from the clouds and touched the water, forming a vortex. According to the Meteorological Department, the natural phenomenon was caused due to unstable weather conditions over the Bay of Bengal.

In the local dialect, the natural phenomenon is termed ‘Hatisunda’ (Elephant’s Trunk). According to tourists, dark clouds gathered over the sea and the weather suddenly became stormy. Moments later a long, funnel-shaped column started descending from the clouds towards the sea.

Locals and tourists gathered quickly, and started recording the rare event on their smartphones.

What Is A Waterspout?

In meteorological terms, the natural phenomenon is called a waterspout. It is a powerful rotating column of air that usually forms over sea, oceans and lakes. It occurs when warm and moist air interacts with an unstable atmospheric environment under storm clouds.

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This kind of natural phenomenon occasionally occurs over the Odisha coast during atmospheric instability in the Bay of Bengal.

The weather department issued an advisory for fishermen to remain alert when such a system begins to form at sea.

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