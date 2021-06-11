Mumbai: With Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown in place, many rare birds and animals were spotted across India last year. This time too, some elusive creatures chose to pay humans a surprise visit. One of them is the rare Indian Grey Hornbill which was spotted in a balcony in Mumbai’s Matunga. In the video, two grey hornbill birds can be seen sitting on the railing and can be heard squealing. Also Read - Uber for Birds? Video of a Seagull Sitting and Flying on Top of Another Goes Viral | Watch

Dr. Rahul Baxi took to Twitter to share the video and also asked other users to guess the name of the bird. He wrote, ”Good morning. Guess these birds. Spotted at the residence of one of our senior Doctors in Matunga, Mumbai.”

Watch the video here:

Good morning. Guess these birds. Spotted at the residence of one of our senior Doctors in Matunga, Mumbai. #Birdlovers #Mumbai #Thephotohour pic.twitter.com/syrfbTIfEl — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) June 10, 2021

The video has gone viral and people are thrilled to know that such rare birds exist in their vicinity. Many also shared interesting facts and anecdotes about these birds while others advised the doctor to keep pieces of fruits in his balcony for the birds to eat.

One user wrote, ”It’s like these Hornbills giving you Morning Darshan.. Such a rare occurrence… God bless you..,” while another said, Indian Grey Hornbill. They are very shy birds, the person recording this is very lucky to have seen them so close.”

Here are other reactions:

They travel in families. Mom dad and kids. Mom dad are soulmates for life. If one dies, the other stops eating to naturally die.

Konkan coast and northeast India see their colorful versioned species. But these ones are also quite interesting. — मीरा / J (@TheLostWayfarer) June 10, 2021

Looks hybrid of crow and parrot, i also saw this in powai area and aarey. Aarey has lots of different bird species. — asif (@k_asif20) June 10, 2021

This revelation is nostalgic. I spotted these birds tapping every morning on my window in north Delhi, and I remember being aghast cause they looked quite scary, especially that beak, and those large eyes. Every morning one would come and peck on my window. How beautiful! — Madhumita Chakraborty (@Madhumita_Chak) June 10, 2021

Ye bird India 🇮🇳 me bhi milta hai kya ?

Mujhe lga amazon rain forest 🌳🌳 me bas hoga,

quit amazing — RAW Wale AGENT ♂️ (@prateek_sagar) June 10, 2021

Wow! They should set up a water and food contraption for the birds. They'll become regulars! — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) June 10, 2021

They might have visited in search of food, as many apartment owners keep bird feeders or food in their terrace — JayJayWanti (@Indus4valley) June 10, 2021

Indian Grey Hornbill. They are very shy birds, the person recording this is very lucky to have seen them so close — Tom (@TomVarghese87) June 10, 2021

