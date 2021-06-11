Mumbai: With Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown in place, many rare birds and animals were spotted across India last year. This time too, some elusive creatures chose to pay humans a surprise visit. One of them is the rare Indian Grey Hornbill which was spotted in a balcony in Mumbai’s Matunga. In the video, two grey hornbill birds can be seen sitting on the railing and can be heard squealing. Also Read - Uber for Birds? Video of a Seagull Sitting and Flying on Top of Another Goes Viral | Watch
Dr. Rahul Baxi took to Twitter to share the video and also asked other users to guess the name of the bird. He wrote, ”Good morning. Guess these birds. Spotted at the residence of one of our senior Doctors in Matunga, Mumbai.”
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral and people are thrilled to know that such rare birds exist in their vicinity. Many also shared interesting facts and anecdotes about these birds while others advised the doctor to keep pieces of fruits in his balcony for the birds to eat.
One user wrote, ”It’s like these Hornbills giving you Morning Darshan.. Such a rare occurrence… God bless you..,” while another said, Indian Grey Hornbill. They are very shy birds, the person recording this is very lucky to have seen them so close.”
Here are other reactions:
Ever seen these birds?