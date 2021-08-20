Coorg: Karnataka’s Mandalapatti hills have been splashed with blue and purple hues as Neelakurinji flowers, a rare breed that blooms once every 12 years, have blossomed in the area, pictures of which have gone viral on social media. The two hillocks of Mandalpatti and Kote Betta and Kumara Parvata have witnessed the flowering of Neelakurinji for the last few days, and the region is painted a vibrant bluish-purple hue.Also Read - Newly-Wed Tamil Couple Gets 5 Litres of Petrol as Wedding Gift, Pics Go Viral
Thousands of tourists from across the state and native district are making a beeline to witness the beauty of nature amid Covid fears on weekdays as restrictions are imposed during weekends.
“Covid fears are real. Though the border of Kerala is very close, we don’t want to miss out on witnessing nature’s beauty. I am visiting the place with children,” said Dharmesh Kumar from Mysuru.
PC Mohan, Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, also shared a few pictures of the hills covered in a blanket of purple flowers on Twitter. “Kurinji, rare purplish-blue flowers, bloom on Kodagu’s Mandalapatti hills after 12 years,” he wrote.
The blooming of flowers started in the last one week and the entire hillock region will be covered with rare flowers in a few more days. The flower symbolises love and is also called the ‘flower of love’. Locally, they are called ‘Kurinji’ flowers.
The flower has 250 varieties and they bloom at different times. Some bloom in a gap of 5 years, 12 years, and some varieties take 14 years to bloom, say experts. A total of 46 varieties of Neelakurinji flowers are found in India and the plant has also got medicinal value.
