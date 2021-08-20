Coorg: Karnataka’s Mandalapatti hills have been splashed with blue and purple hues as Neelakurinji flowers, a rare breed that blooms once every 12 years, have blossomed in the area, pictures of which have gone viral on social media. The two hillocks of Mandalpatti and Kote Betta and Kumara Parvata have witnessed the flowering of Neelakurinji for the last few days, and the region is painted a vibrant bluish-purple hue.Also Read - Newly-Wed Tamil Couple Gets 5 Litres of Petrol as Wedding Gift, Pics Go Viral

Thousands of tourists from across the state and native district are making a beeline to witness the beauty of nature amid Covid fears on weekdays as restrictions are imposed during weekends.

Watch the video here:

#Karnataka: For those who love to witness the hills of Coorg (Madikeri) bathed in a dreamy shade of blue, the Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), a flower which blooms once in 12 years are already giving sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/au0JPNeklv — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 19, 2021

“Covid fears are real. Though the border of Kerala is very close, we don’t want to miss out on witnessing nature’s beauty. I am visiting the place with children,” said Dharmesh Kumar from Mysuru.

PC Mohan, Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, also shared a few pictures of the hills covered in a blanket of purple flowers on Twitter. “Kurinji, rare purplish-blue flowers, bloom on Kodagu’s Mandalapatti hills after 12 years,” he wrote.

Here are more pictures:

Karnataka | Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, seen at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district. pic.twitter.com/DgpZaYoFQI — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

Kurinji, a rare purplish-blue flowers, bloom on Kodagu’s Mandalapatti hills after 12 years. 📸 @Star_Of_Mysore pic.twitter.com/yTWxGIGJlW — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) August 18, 2021

Tourists have been flocking two hillocks Mandalpatti and Kote Betta in Karnataka which are decorated in picturesque purple hue thanks to rare Neelakurinji flowers that blossom once in 12 years. #Neelakurinji #Karnataka #nature pic.twitter.com/vzOhvgVzBP — Indian Eagle (@indianeagle) August 19, 2021

Its a visual treat for the flower lovers to witness the hills of Coorg (Madikeri) bathed in a vibrant bluish-purple the Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), a rare flower which blossomed recently in two hillocks of Mandalpatti and Kote Betta in Karnataka after 12 years. pic.twitter.com/aQx3araD5w — Piruthivirajan A.L (@piruthivi_al) August 20, 2021

Wonder of nature! Beautiful Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, seen at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district, Karnataka.#Neelakurinji pic.twitter.com/BhZWR2kYob — Vikram Singh (@VolunteerVikram) August 19, 2021

The blooming of flowers started in the last one week and the entire hillock region will be covered with rare flowers in a few more days. The flower symbolises love and is also called the ‘flower of love’. Locally, they are called ‘Kurinji’ flowers.

The flower has 250 varieties and they bloom at different times. Some bloom in a gap of 5 years, 12 years, and some varieties take 14 years to bloom, say experts. A total of 46 varieties of Neelakurinji flowers are found in India and the plant has also got medicinal value.

(With IANS inputs)